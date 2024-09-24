Franchising could be the key to unlocking your entrepreneurial ambitions!

Visit The National Franchise Exhibition at the NEC, Birmingham, on October 4 and 5 to learn how you can launch your own business with the support of an established brand.

Exclusively supported by the British Franchise Association, the event will showcase over 100 leading franchise brands from a variety of sectors including McDonald’s, T4 Bubble Tea, Ben & Jerry’s, Anytime Fitness, Home Instead and many more.

With investment opportunities starting at under £10,000 – there’s a franchise to suit every budget, interest or ambition.

Whether you’re investing in a franchise or looking to franchise your own business, industry experts, specialist lawyers, and funding providers will be available throughout the event to offer complimentary one-to-one advice.

Plus, take advantage of a packed programme of over 50 free talks covering all aspects of franchising to help inform and inspire you on your franchise journey.

Highlights include a keynote presentation from award-winning broadcaster, Steph McGovern.

A familiar face on TV, Steph has been at the forefront of financial and business journalism.

Her talk ‘A new era – the power of franchising in today’s economy’ is sure to inform and inspire entrepreneurs to create wealth through franchising.

Doors open next week! If you’ve been considering a career change, or taking your business to the next level, now is the perfect time to transform your future through franchising - an established and lucrative business model.

For more information about the event on October 4 and 5 at the NEC, Birmingham, or to book free tickets, visit FranchiseInfo.co.uk.