Start-ups urged to apply for £1m of funding

Applications for the ‘One To Win’ competition are open and those shortlisted get to pitch for the huge prize during Birmingham Tech Week on October 23, with the winner announced on October 25. The deadline for applying is September 27.

The £1m prize is being offered by The Rigby Group, SCC, Haatch and the West Midlands Co-invest Fund, and boasts the largest single prize for any pitch competition in the UK.

Powered by TechWM, the competition will showcase the region's talented and thriving tech sector on the national stage. The £1m prize will be awarded to a West Midlands business that’s demonstrating game-changing innovation and is on track for further impressive growth.

Steve Rigby, the co-CEO of The Rigby Group, said: "We are innovators and entrepreneurs by our very nature and nowhere is that more prevalent than here in our region. The technology sector in the West Midlands is one of the fastest growing in the UK. It employs 76,000 people and is expected to boost the national economy by almost £3 billion in the coming years.

“Founded by my father nearly 50 years ago, Rigby Group is the largest private sector investor in technology in Europe. As an organisation, we have never forgotten our roots here in the Midlands and are proud to support the One to Win competition to find game-changing innovation and ambition.

"The ripple effect of this prize pot is enormous. Whilst the winning business will clearly benefit, the knock on effect will create more jobs for the local community, increase our region’s economic activity and importantly, shine a light on our homegrown tech talent."

The initiative will also support those from the region who don’t meet the entry criteria, offering alternative support: including opportunities for trade missions; investor connections; access to mentors and workshops; guidance on accelerators and incubators; and links to corporate innovation programmes.

Yiannis Maos, chief executive of TechWM said: “The ‘One to Win’ is the culmination of everything we’re doing to nurture, platform, and develop the fantastic tech scene here in the West Midlands. All parties involved share the belief that the region is the sleeping giant of the tech landscape, and we’ve been working incredibly hard to let the world know what it has to offer.

“Groundbreaking initiatives and competitions like One to Win are brilliant opportunities to further showcase the wonderful work going on in the region.”

To apply for the ‘One to Win’ competition visit www.onetowin.co.uk