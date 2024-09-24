Reconomy expands central sales function to drive additional growth.

The Telford headquartered business has been through a period of rapid expansion over the past few years driven both by organic growth and through multiple successful acquisitions of industry leading brands.

The company has built an impressive international footprint with more than 4,000 colleagues supporting well over 10,000 businesses across more than 80 countries.

To leverage this scale, Reconomy is expanding its central sales and business development function that was created to have a joined-up approach to sales and account management. The function enables Reconomy to deliver a consistently excellent customer service by ensuring customers benefit from a single point of contact within the organisation.

It also allows the company to deliver greater value to its customers by providing them with better access to complementary services across Reconomy’s different divisions or ‘loops’.

The function is organised around Reconomy’s core sectors and is led by Kieran Roche, Group Sales Director.

Experienced Account Directors with specialist expertise have been brought in from other parts of the organisation to oversee specific sector verticals.

These include Chris Cox – Grocery and retail customers; Caroline Ellis – Fashion apparel; Dennis Van Appeldorn – Non-food retail; and Jamie Roberts – Housebuilding & construction.

The expansion will help drive further opportunities for cross-sell and organic growth with Reconomy’s largest customers in its core verticals and at an international level.

The latest milestone follows the recent establishment of a new Change and Transformation function which similarly acts as a central operating model to amalgamate the expertise and capabilities across Reconomy’s brands.

Guy Wakeley, Chief Executive at Reconomy, stated: “As we continue on our rapid growth trajectory it is important we have in place the right structures and frameworks to truly harness the strengths of our brands and divisions. This enhanced rigour and stricter discipline towards sales and account management will set us up to win and capture the exciting opportunities in the international circular economy.”

Kieran Roche, Group Sales Director at Reconomy, said: “It is exciting to be a part of this transformational growth journey and I am delighted to oversee the expansion of this function. I look forward to continuing to work closely with my colleagues to create the conditions and opportunities for Reconomy to achieve its full potential and leverage the effects of the impressive international scale we have built.”