Business Breakfast scores a high five at Stadium Point

Staged inside one of the completed 10,000 sq ft energy-efficient units on the 28-acre site, guests enjoyed a hot breakfast and Q&A style presentation with Morris Property’s Chris Morris and Liz Lowe outlining the business opportunity at the highly anticipated new development, along with a guest appearance by Shrewsbury town legend and Welsh national team player Dave Edwards.

Chris Morris explained the importance of the site to the company – its single largest speculative project in its 155 years of trading history, highlighting Stadium Point’s location and connectivity as key drivers for the investment and development.

“There is very little supply of premium industrial units to the south side of Shrewsbury and as a long-standing business, we are able to look at the long term and invest in this unique opportunity.”

As front-of-shirt sponsors of neighbouring Shrewsbury Town FC, Morris Property invited Dave to share personal highlights about the beautiful game in his 19-year career, his transition into the business world and how his charitable children’s Foundation is changing lives.

Chris later presented a cheque to Dave in support of the work his Little Rascals Foundation charity provides for the local community.

Toby Shaw, from Towler Shaw Roberts, commercial agents for Stadium Point, ended the presentation reporting that the unique attributes of the site were generating substantial interest from local, regional and national operators, with several units already under offer.

“Stadium Point has been eagerly awaited being the most significant development in Shrewsbury for a number of years benefitting from its strategic location with ready access to the A5," he said.

“The three new units signal a significant leap forward in commercial workspace here in Shrewsbury with their flexibility to be split or combined to allow for smaller or larger warehouse accommodation – spaces where businesses can plan for growth.”

Dave then kicked off proceedings for the morning’s Foot Darts competition which saw the former midfielder delivering a masterclass scoring a perfect hat-trick.

Whilst competition heated up amongst agents, businesses and other guests vying to kick the sticky balls to take the top slot on the leader board, Liz and Toby hosted tours around a number of the finished units which range from 10 -20,800 sq ft.

“It was notable how interested our guests were not only in the quality and flexibility of the build here but also in the sustainability features we have designed into this site," said Liz.

"With our extensive network of footpaths, attenuation pools and stream running through the development as well as the green break-out spaces, it is clear that staff wellbeing and ecological considerations are very much part of decision-making for businesses today.

“Our units feature integrated PV solar panels on the roof, 10 per cent roof lights and EV charging points in dedicated car parking spaces and enhanced thermal cladding will all help end-occupiers minimise their operational costs” she added.

The event represents completion of the first phase of Zone 1 of the flagship development which started in January of this year. Designed across three zones, Stadium Point Business Park will offer a mix of commercial space, offices and a single food outlet which will serve the park and surrounding area. All units on the development will enjoy landscaped break-out areas, as well as convenient access to supermarkets, national clothes and food brands all within a 5 minute walk at Meole Brace Retail Park.

Works on Phase 2 of the build are nearing completion on course for release of a further four units in November 2024 including the development’s first office building, with Phase 3 already underway destined for a February 2025 completion.