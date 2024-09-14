Date is confirmed for opening of Rituals in Telford – and specials offers are planned

And to celebrate the new location, Rituals will be hosting an opening event on Saturday, September 28, with special offers for their customers.

Annemarie Forsyth, Managing Director, Rituals Cosmetics, said: “I’m delighted to announce the opening of our new wellbeing store in Telford Centre.

"This exciting new addition reflects our dedication to bringing quality bath, body and home products and an exceptional shopping experience to the heart of Telford.

"We look forward to welcoming customers into our new store and offering them an immersive experience, where they can test out our products in a beautiful environment, and discover ways to enhance their everyday routines.”

To celebrate its opening, the Rituals store will be offering goodies to customers on September 28.

These include complimentary goody bags will be offered to the first 50 customers who make a purchase during the opening event.

An exclusive offer will be available on Rituals’ best-selling foaming shower gels, which can be purchased for £7.50.

A complimentary mini reed diffuser will be offered to all customers making a purchase of £45 or more.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rituals to Telford Centre," said Glynn Morrow, Manager at the Telford Centre

"This leading luxury beauty brand will further complement the existing line up that has taken space in the fashion quarter.

"The new store will sit beautifully on New Street surrounded by a great choice of fashion and lifestyle brands."