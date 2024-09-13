West Midlands mayor calls on business leaders to help deliver 20,000 jobs for young people

Mr Parker hosted a key round table, bringing together senior representatives from major regional employers to discuss ways of addressing youth unemployment and the critical role key businesses can play in shaping the future for young people.

Businesses who attended the round table included HSBC, Balfour Beatty, Balfour Beatty VINCI, Seven Trent PLC, JLR, AtkinsRealis, Mitchells & Butlers, NHS, BBC, and Berkeley Group.

The Mayor said: "This is about more than just filling vacancies – it's about creating fantastic employment opportunities for our young people.

"We must equip them with the skills that will land them a career with the industries of tomorrow.

“By working together – businesses, training providers, and local communities – we can create real opportunities for our youth, making the West Midlands not only a hub for local talent, but a competitive place for businesses to invest and grow.

“The region's future depends on this collaboration, and I want to give our young people the best possible start in life.”

The Mayor added: "My pledge to create 20,000 work and training opportunities is at the heart of this.

"These leading businesses in our region understand the importance of opening their doors to provide meaningful placements and offer the training that prepares young people for the future.

“But what was clear to me from our discussion, is that we need to further support businesses - that’s why I’ll work with government to reduce barriers, so our young people can succeed, and businesses can grow."