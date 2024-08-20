Funeral director offers free bereavement support

The service is being made available to adult clients of Liam Stafford Funeral Directors as part of a caring partnership between leading trade association, the National Society of Allied and Independent Funeral Directors and bereavement support specialist Professional Help.

The scheme, SAIF Care, is in response to the growing awareness of the need for many people to seek support following the death of a close friend or relative.

Prince Harry has spoken publicly about the pain of losing his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, and footballer Rio Ferdinand revealed in a moving television documentary how the death of his wife had affected him and their three children.

Under SAIF Care, family members have access to an exclusive bereavement care line which is staffed by specialist bereavement counsellors and is available from 9am to 9pm, Monday to Friday. There is also support via a special online chat box.

Liam Stafford, managing director of Liam Stafford Funeral Directors, a member of SAIF, said the service would help local families at a difficult time.

“As funeral directors, we often see people at the start of their journey of grief and feel we would like to do more to assist, as we know that feelings of sadness and loss don’t end with the funeral.," he said.

“This service enables us to go above and beyond for the families in our care in order to ensure they get the support and advice they need at life’s most difficult time."

SAIF Care was launched in 2018 with members opting-in to offer the service. However, it has been so popular that the funeral profession trade association decided to roll it out to all 900-plus funeral director members at the start of 2020.

Terry Tennens, chief executive of SAIF, said that demand for bereavement counselling was huge.

“It was clear from our trial that people really welcome and rely on the extra support from their funeral director and we are certain that this will be replicated as we roll the service out to more of our members across the UK.

“Whether it’s a growing recognition by the NHS of the benefits of counselling, or the current demand placed on existing bereavement organisations, we are in no doubt that more people are seeking help following a death of someone close. It suggests that the famed British stiff upper lip has become outdated, as people become more aware of the benefits of getting professional support at a time of personal crisis. Funeral directors are ideally placed to help,” Mr Tennens said.

Catherine Betley, founder of Professional Help, which is an organisational member of the British Association of Counselling and Psychotherapy, said: “I’ve worked with funeral directors for a number of years now and it’s clear to me that many want to do more to help their clients. Through our partnership with SAIF, we are now able to offer support from qualified bereavement counsellors to members of the public in their time of need.

“There is no time limit on grief but we do know that providing support early on in the journey can have significant benefits for a person’s wellbeing. I’m sure SAIF Care will provide help and comfort to many people.”

People not eligible for this service are welcome to contact Liam Stafford Funeral Directors on 01952 971400 for signposting to available support.