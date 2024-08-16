Business Park to open following sale of former Fullwood Packo site

Triang Developments Limited has acquired the former Fullwood Packo site, a substantial factory complex in Grange Road, Ellesmere.

And work is now under way to transform the site ahead of the launch of the new Fullwood Business Park.

Providing a range of individual units to be let by local businesses, the first phase of units will be available in November.

James Owen, of Triang Developments Limited, said: “We have acquired the site, which is part still occupied by Fullwood JOZ Limited, as part of our strategy of investing in industrial property and land in Mid Wales and Shropshire, to enable us to refurbish, develop and let suitable accommodation for growing local businesses.”

James Harrison, Portfolio Manager, confirmed: "The site is now to be known as Fullwood Business Park and we will be undertaking a phased programme refurbishing and subdividing the existing buildings, to provide commercial workshop and storage units totalling circa 100,000 square feet.

“They will range in size from 1,200 sq ft to 33,000 sq ft. The units will be available to let on flexible leases from November this year.”

Towler Shaw Roberts had invited offers in excess of £2 million for the site, which features a large manufacturing facility with offices, workshop and storage accommodation.

It also provides on-site car parking and extensive external yard areas, with access from both Grange Road and Brownlow Road.

Extending in total to approximately 99,790 sq ft on a site area of five acres (2.02 hectares), the property was previously owned and operated by Fullwood Packo.

Specialising in the design and manufacture of milking systems, it has since operated under the name of Fullwood JOZ after being sold to a Dutch company in 2022.

In May, Fullwood JOZ said it had decided it was “no longer viable” to operate its business the “same way” from its Shropshire base.

Toby Shaw, who handled the sale of the site, said: "The property has a long history in Ellesmere having been home to Fullwood for a decade.

“Offering great scope for potential owner occupiers, investors and developers, it attracted a high level of interest and we are delighted to have now completed a sale to Triang Developments Limited.

“With the property well-located close to Ellesmere town centre and the main road network, the new owners have exciting plans for the site and the new Fullwood Business Park will be an excellent addition to the town.”