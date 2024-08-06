Shrewsbury business gets global recognition for the ‘great taste’ of its coffees

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Iron & Fire was honoured at the awards, which are widely recognised for their rigorous judging processes in which all products submitted are meticulously blind tasted by a panel of experts.

Globally, over 13,000 products are submitted for review, over 8,000 of which come from the UK market. All products entered receive detailed feedback to ensure producers can continuously improve the taste of their products.

Joe Byers, Joanna De Rycke, Kev Burrow, Ryan Cowdell

Iron & Fire’s coffees have successfully received Great Taste star ratings on numerous occasions since 2017 with the accolade proving invaluable in reinforcing the quality of its coffee blends and allowing the company to reach new customers.

Joanna De Rycke, director at Shrewsbury-based Iron & Fire, said: “It’s great to be recognised once again at The Great Taste Awards and have our passion and expertise so positively received by an esteemed panel of food and drink experts.