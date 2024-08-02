Sales grow for Pets at Home

It was up to £576.6 million for the period to July 18.

Pets at Home, which has stores across the Black Country, Shropshire, Staffordshire and Worcestershire, opened to new pet care centres and completed five refits including two vet extensions.

The group opened its 670,000 sq ft distribution centre at Stafford last year.

Vet revenue grew by 17.1 per cent, driven by higher average spend and growth in visits, supported by improved clinical capacity and continued strong new customer sign-ups. Retail revenue was down 0.8 per cent.

In the period Pets at Home raised more than £1.3m for pet charities, fed over 700,000 pets for a day through itsr pet food bank partnership with Blue Cross and donated more than 650 hours to local communities through our Better World Pledge volunteering programme.

For 2024-2025 the group is on track to achieve pre-tax profit of £144m with sales trends remaining in line with expectations.

Chief executive Lyssa McGowan said that the group had delivered a resilient first quarter.

"The benefits of our investments in logistics, stores and digital are coming through, and our unique joint venture vets continued to deliver differentiated performance, growing visits and attracting new customers, driven by our passionate, independent practice owners," she added.