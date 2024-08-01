Poundland customers can win a grand

Grand In Your Hand runs over 30 days from Saturday, August 3.

Customers chosen at random will receive an instant cash prize when they pay at any of the discounter’s 3,000 manned checkouts in any of its more than 750 UK stores.

It is the first time Poundland has launched this kind of promotion and is believed to be a first in the UK’s discount sector.

No additional purchase will be required – Poundland customers will simply check out as normal and the computer systems at each store will select a shopper at random each day to win.

To celebrate the launch, the first of the £1,000 prizes will be on offer at Grand Central Station in Birmingham on Saturday from 10am where visitors to one of the UK’s busiest stations can pit their skills against Poundland’s ‘Grand in Your Hand’ air machine.

“Our customers appreciate the value we provide, and now we’re providing even more fun when shopping with us,” said Poundland’s customer and marketing director Anna Hay.

Full details of the Grand in Your Hand promotion can be found at poundland.co.uk/grand-in-your-hand-terms