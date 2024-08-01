Good progress made by Serco

In the six months to the end of June total revenue was down fiver per cent to £2.35 billion for the group which also runs the West Midlands cycle hire scheme on behalf of Transport for West Midlands.

Pre-tax profit for the period was £114 million with operating profit down 31 per cent at £130m.

The group's order intake in the half year was £1.9bn and the order book remains strong at £13.5bn.

Chief executive Mark Irwin said: "Our focus on productivity and driving improvement across our portfolio has seen good progress at this early stage. As a result, we were able to increase our guidance for profit, cash and net debt with our trading update in June. In a year where revenue is expected to be slightly down, we will grow underlying operating profit by approximately nine per cent to £270m."

He added: "As we enter the second six months of the year, we continue to work on enhancing the performance of the business. While mindful of a potential impact internationally from elections in 2024, we are confident about the quality of our pipeline of potential new work to achieve our medium-term growth targets."