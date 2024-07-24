Telford-based family law expert Tia achieves qualification

Tia Bickley has been completing both the Master of Laws (LLM) and Legal Practice Course (LPC) qualifications while playing a key role working full-time at Telford-based ORJ.

Tia, 25, said: “I am delighted to have completed my studies and to be fully qualified.

“It has been extremely hard work and studying on the weekend while working Monday to Friday has required a significant sacrifice.

“I have received tremendous support from ORJ. Jackie Meredith (Head of Family at ORJ) has decades of experience and has been my mentor right from the start. I can’t thank Jackie enough for the way she has patiently shared her knowledge with me.”

Tia completed a law degree at The University of Law before starting her LLM and LPC in 2021.

She has obtained vast experience while at ORJ, dealing with more unusual preliminary issues as well as the day-to-day cases, including intervenors in proceedings, matters concerning agricultural farms and partnerships and overage agreements.

Tia said she was planning to progress her career within family law.

“I like figuring out what is a fair distribution of assets in a divorce and looking at cases from a commonsense perspective,” she said. “It’s all about working to reach a realistic resolution that is best for everyone involved.”

Patrick Tedstone, CEO at ORJ, said: “I am really pleased for Tia, who has worked exceptionally hard to achieve this point in her career. Her experience and knowledge far exceed her years. She has been exposed to many unusual and complex cases and is a genuine bright talent.”