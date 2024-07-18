'Amazing' Shropshire businesses urged to apply for King’s Award for Enterprise

A special event hosted by Shropshire’s Lord Lieutenant Anna Turner and Lord Hamilton of Dalziel DL launched this year’s awards at Harrington Hall in Shifnal.

Guests of honour were the team from Willo Game – the county’s 2024 successful winners who scooped the King’s Award for International Trade. Willo Game is a UK exporter of all types of small game to Europe and Hong Kong.

Companies looking to enter the 2025 awards were joined by representatives of previous winners, Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, Shropshire Council and Telford & Wrekin Council at the launch, where guests were served canapes made with Willo Game produce.

Mandy Thorn MBE DL told guests that the awards opened doors to global recognition.

“We have some amazing companies here in Shropshire and some of those here today have already demonstrated they have what it takes to be a winner of this most prestigious award," she said. “This year, we’d like to see even more businesses enter and we were delighted that Stallion AI and Jesmonite were able to share some of their experience of applying.”

Stallion AI managing director Tullis Matson DL urged companies which had not been successful the first time to use the detailed feedback to improve their application. The company won the Queen’s Award for Innovation in 2023 at its second attempt.

Tullis’ work to preserve equine semen has led to the development of a charity which focuses on the preservation of species at risk globally, Nature’s Safe.

HM King Charles III’s representative in the county, HM Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Mrs Anna Turner said: “It is not unusual for companies not to win at the first attempt, so we would encourage those unsuccessful in 2024 to re-apply. These are hard fought for awards, which is what makes them so prized.

“I’d also like to congratulate Willo Game for their amazing achievement in being awarded the King’s Award this year – it is a company which is an exemplar for other small businesses looking to enter.”

She encouraged businesses to take advantage of the experience and knowledge of Shropshire deputy lieutenants Gill Hamer and Mandy Thorn, when considering the nomination form.

Mrs Turner thanked Lord Hamilton, who runs the Apley Estate near Bridgnorth, for hosting the event and Be Bold Media and Reech Media for their pro bono support of the awards.

The King’s Award has four categories: innovation, export, sustainable development and promoting opportunity through social mobility. The latter can now be entered by a collaborative partnership which includes a training provider.

Previous Shropshire winners include aviation ramp manufacturers Aviramp, packaging manufacturer i2r and Telford digital manufacturer Protolabs.

Advice and support on the entry process is available through the Shropshire Lieutenancy. For more information about entering the awards visit www.kaeshropshire.co.uk