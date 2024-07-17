Wellington bookshop set for birthday party after marking first chapter

The Book-ends, a family-run independent bookshop and arts and events space in Duke Street, is marking its first anniversary this week.

Owners Richard and Mercy Smartt are hosting a party in the shop on Saturday, July 20, with cake, music and other attractions.

“We want to say thank you to our fantastic customers for our first 12 months in the shop,” said Richard.

London-based singer songwriter Si Cliff will provide the entertainment and it should be a lovely community celebration for new and old customers, families and kids.

“There will also be other little surprises on the day,” Richard added.