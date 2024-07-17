The company, which has its headquarters at Battlefield, Shrewsbury, will open the new office at 32 Market Street, Wellington at the beginning of September, initially employing four staff.

Managed by experienced estate agent Matt Gilbert, the new branch will cover Wellington, Telford and surrounding area, stretching as far as Bridgnorth, Albrighton and Cosford.

The Wellington office will link up with Halls’ network of nine other offices, including Shrewsbury to the west, Whitchurch to the north and Kidderminster to the south.

“We already have many clients in East Shropshire and we feel that Wellington is the ideal location to open a new office,” said Halls managing director Jon Quinn.

“We aim to provide an even better service to existing clients whilst also expanding our customer base and extending our footprint.

“We believe there is a great opportunity for an agency of Halls’ calibre in this part of the county and are delighted to have recruited Matt, who has a wealth of property market experience in this area.

“There are so many houses being built in the Telford area and Wellington is the ideal base from which to cover them.

“We are focused on continuing to grow our dynamic company and it’s our intention to open more offices in the not too distant future, staffed by people who are trained the Halls way and are passionate about the property industry.”

Matt, 38, who lives in Ternhill, has five years’ experience working as an estate agent in the Telford area and is excited by the potential of Halls’ new Wellington office.

“I wanted to join Halls because it’s a multi-disciplined company that has a great track record of selling quality, character and rural properties. I think Wellington and the surrounding area are crying out for a proactive estate agent with experience of dealing with the higher end of the market.

“I will have a great team with me and potential clients can expect an unrivalled personal service and integrity from our new office. I can’t wait to get started.

“I joined Halls at the start of this year and it’s a great company to work for. I am excited every time I go out to value a property because there is so much variety.”

During his career to date, Matt has launched and later sold one of the first online estate agencies and worked for an estate agent in London.

At the start of his career, he worked for Qatar Airways at Manchester and in Qatar before travelling the world and setting up a charity in Malawi, having raised £3,500 to build five schools and an orphanage in the impoverished Domasi area.

The charity, now called Tikonwe Youth Organisation, has made great strides forward to establish a proper infrastructure and medical centres.

One of Matt’s claims to fame is an unofficial world record for the longest time playing pool – 53 hours and 35 minutes, amounting to 600 games – in Manchester in 2011.