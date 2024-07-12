Shropshire property professionals experience life at Weston Park

The day offered staff, usually in the office, the chance to see and understand the multi-discipline work which their land agents are involved with. Weston Park has been a Balfours client for 37 years.

Balfours Business Manager, Craig Varley, said: “The day was a great success for numerous reasons – seeing what goes on first hand on a thriving multi-discipline estate and also enabling staff from different offices to mix and put faces and voices to names.

“We enjoyed group tours of the house, a fascinating British treasure with the Bradford and Bridgeman families’ roots at its heart – historically, artistically and horticulturally. Today, framed by the Capability Brown landscape, it is not surprising that Weston Park is such a popular destination. We viewed luxury holiday lets and heard about the busy events calendar from Camp Bestival and Tai Chi to Fine Arts and Go Wild.”

Managing partner, Rory Galliers, added: “Staff enjoyed one of the Estates’ newest ventures ‘E bike training,’ which is gaining popularity with families eager to learn in a safe environment. Lunch was in the elegant surroundings of the Orangery, a very special experience. Balfours staff often go that extra mile for our clients and the business – this was an opportunity to return that loyalty.”