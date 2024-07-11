Shropshire Chamber welcomes two award-winning patrons

Harper Adams University and The HR Dept are the latest big names to join the programme, which seeks to champion and support the local economy.

Harper Adams has world-leading research facilities and a global reputation for its expertise in areas such as food production and technology, animal health and wellbeing.

In addition to its main campus at Edgmond near Newport, it is opening a new base in Telford town centre’s Station Quarter later this year.

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ken Sloan, said: “As a university which has been rooted in Shropshire for almost a century and a quarter, it makes sense for us to work with organisations like the Chamber.

“By working together, we have much more impact – and that benefits the university, the Chamber, and of course Shropshire businesses and residents.

“As a globally-linked specialist institution, we champion Shropshire’s business community and showcase the best our region has to offer – and working with the Chamber is a great way to do this.

“As our work on projects in our local communities such as Newport and Telford shows, we’re also committed to developing skills, both in the local community and among our students – and the Chamber helps us partner with leading private sector companies across the county.”

The HR Dept has bases in Shropshire; Wrexham and Chester and Mid Wales, providing employment law and human resources support to small and medium sized businesses and was a two-time finalist in this year’s county business awards.

Clients range from professional services to full manufacturing sites, and everything in between. The team supports companies with one member of staff to medium sized multinationals with sites in the US and Europe.

Director Niamh Kelly, who has won a series of regional and national awards since launching the company, said: “The Chamber was the very first organisation the company joined, when we set up in May 2018.

“The significant support we received as a Shropshire start-up has come full circle - six successful award-winning years later, we hope to give back to Shropshire businesses through our Patron membership of the Chamber.”

The HR Dept is shortlisted for Business of the Year at this year’s SME National Awards, as well as the 2024 National Women in Business Awards.

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce’s patron programme gives businesses the opportunity to raise awareness of their organisations, and express their commitment to the success of the local business community.

Rachel Owen, Shropshire Chamber’s director of membership, said: “Being a patron is a mark of excellence and integrity, and demonstrates a firm commitment to the Chamber, and the success of Shropshire’s economy as a whole.

“Patrons understand and engage with one another and aim to identify opportunities, and trade with and obtain introductions for each other wherever possible.

“The objective is to generate ideas, enthusiasm and dynamic business opportunities and to feed this back through Shropshire Chamber and onwards to the county’s businesses as a whole.

“Through their attendance as patrons at appropriate events, networking forums and business expos, they demonstrate their belief in the programme and through on-going membership they commit to maintaining the highest standards.

“We’re delighted to welcome Harper Adams University and The HR Dept to the programme. They have both been long-time supporters of the Chamber, and are real champions of the Shropshire economy.”

More information about Shropshire Chamber’s patron programme can be found at www.shropshire-chamber.co.uk/about-us/shropshire-chamber-patron-programme.