A grand gesture to Shropshire Youth Association from CQS Solutions

Shropshire Youth Association’s new multi-million pound building in Upton Lane, Shrewsbury was completed with the help of a £1.5 million Youth Investment Fund grant funded by the Government.

Companies, including CQS Solutions, who were formerly of Telford, have been helping to complete the building with extra donations to provide furnishing and fittings ready to welcome the county’s youngsters later in the year.

CQS Solutions, which has now moved to Birmingham, has donated £1,000 to sponsor fixtures and fittings for the building’s creative room.

Principal surveyor and company owner Tim Lloyd handed over the cash recently to Claire Purcell, SYA’s Community Engagement and Fundraising Manager.

“We were really pleased to be able to support SYA in kitting out the brand new building with the fixtures and fittings it deserves," Tim said.

“As a company we think it is important to provide the young people who join our team at CQS Solutions with all the support, training and facilities they need.

"We are delighted to help that happen for all the young people of Shropshire who will be using the new SYA building."

Shropshire Youth Association was one of 43 youth services across England to be awarded a Department for Culture, Media and Sport grant to transform and level up opportunities for young people.

Claire added: “Everyone at SYA is incredibly grateful to Tim and the team at CQS Solutions for their generous donation.

“The government grant allowed us to complete the building works for a brand new youth facility and office space, but not the furniture that we needed to get it finished and ready for the arrival of our young people.

“Support from local businesses such as CQS Solutions has allowed us to make those all important finishing touches.

“We have begun moving into the new building and cannot wait to see young people enjoying the space and everything that has been bought to enhance their time at SYA. “

The new building has been constructed on the site of the former SYA headquarters which was originally housed in a demountable building.