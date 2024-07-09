First Lufthansa City Airlines flight welcomed to Birmingham Airport

It was German airline Lufthansa’s first flight using the A320NEO aircraft, which is up to 20 per cent more fuel efficient than previous models.

The aircraft forms a part of the forward-looking fleet expansion from Lufthansa City, including aircraft from the Airbus A320 family and Airbus A220-300.

Lufthansa City Airlines’ partnership with Birmingham Airport strengthens the Lufthansa brand on the already popular service from Birmingham to Munich.

Jens Fehlinger, managing director of Lufthansa City Airlines said: "Lufthansa City Airlines is committed to successfully positioning itself in the European short and medium-haul segment from Munich and Frankfurt. A major investment in the future that will strengthen Germany as an aviation location and create numerous attractive jobs."

Tom Screen, aviation director at Birmingham Airport said: “We are thrilled to see the launch of this new airline, which is a testament to the existing relationship between Lufthansa and Birmingham Airport.”

“We were also delighted to welcome Lufthansa City’s most fuel-efficient aircraft, another step in the right direction as move towards our goal of being a net zero carbon airport by 2033.

“We are honoured to have been selected as the opening airport for this new service for Lufthansa City Airlines.”