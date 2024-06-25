Golden moment for Kare Plus Franchising

Kare Plus Franchising has been crowned Gold Winner Franchisor of The Year in the Virtual Franchising Awards 2024!

They also won bronze in the Best Franchisee Support category, recognising outstanding mentorship support to our franchisees.

Jess Morse, Head of Franchise Sales for Kare Plus, said: "We are thrilled and honoured to be named Franchisor of the Year at this year's Virtual Franchise Awards.

"This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of our Kare Plus Team and Network. Winning this award is not just a celebration of our achievements, but a reminder of the incredible community we have built together.

"We look forward to continuing our journey of growth and success."