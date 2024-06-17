Telford firm modernises fleet thanks to £800,000 support

Paragon Bank’s SME Lending division has provided an £800,000 finance package to Telford-based Stokey Plant Hire to modernise its fleet through the purchase of three new pieces of equipment.

The Shropshire-based company has purchased two B30E Bell dump trucks and a LiuGong 952E excavator, replacing three older pieces of machinery Paragon had previously funded.

Stokey Plant Hire Ltd is a family-run business offering quarrying, earthwork and plant hire services that has been operating for over 50 years. The business is run by Managing Director Sarah Jones, who took over from her father in 2007.

The deal was led on behalf of Paragon’s SME Lending division by Henry Oakes, Business Development Manager in the Vendor team, headed by Terry Lloyd.

Stokey Plant Hire Managing Director Sarah Jones said: “It’s been great to work with Henry and the Paragon team again to finance three new pieces of machinery.

"We have worked with Paragon for eight years and continue to do so because of its efficiency and knowledge of the industry.

“It’s refreshing working with a lender that understands the industry we operate in and the machinery that we’re looking to purchase.”

Paragon Bank SME Lending Division Business Development Manager Henry Oakes added: “We were delighted to be able to support Sarah and the Stokey Plant Hire team to fund three new pieces of equipment, enabling the company to refresh its fleet.

“At Paragon, we work with clients in different industries, from construction to agriculture, and our teams specialise in various sectors to be able to offer valuable insight and support to our customers.”