Newtown-based forklift attachment manufacturer celebrates 50 years

Founded in 1974, Newtown's Contact Attachments Ltd has been a provider of manual handling solutions for companies worldwide.

It manufactures and supplies forklift and telehandler attachments, designs and fabricates bespoke components, and delivers essential goods to workspaces across a wide range of sectors.

Robert Taylor, Co-Founder and Director of Contact Attachments, said: “As a Mechanical Engineer Designer, back in 1974, aged just 24, myself and John Cufley started a business – Contact Poweriser Ltd.

"It all began in a rented unit in Rochester, where we created a whole host of custom equipment for businesses worldwide.

"Quickly, the company, our client base, and the products that we were tasked to fabricate expanded. During the following few years, we branched into manufacturing automatic specialised palletising, dispenser, and forklift products and subsequently became the first company to develop and launch a complete range of innovative mechanical attachments."

In 1979, they relocated to a much larger site in Newtown, Powys, allowing the business to continue supporting customers across the globe.

Following the substantial success of their early product offering, Robert and John originally branched into manufacturing automatic specialised palletising and dispenser products, and became the first company to launch a complete range in this arena.

As a result, they secured contracts with global giants, including Cadbury’s, Tate & Lyle, Tayto Crisps, and Hellman’s Mayonnaise.

In 1987, they decided to streamline their focus and niched solely into the forklift truck attachment sector.

“It was around this time – after a name change or two over the years – that we settled upon Contact Attachments," said Robert.

"We began to build a team of highly-skilled experts, and established a comprehensive catalogue of components for sale.

“By adhering to our philosophy of offering first-class customer service, being on-hand to offer technical help and guidance including thorough examinations, and manufacturing a high-quality product at a competitive price, our company continued to prosper."

Exciting new opportunities in the overseas market further developed the brand beyond the UK and European shores, and the range significantly evolved and expanded.

"It’s certainly been a busy 50 years, but we’re just getting started," he added.

"We remain committed to serving the material handling industry, dedicated to maintaining our reputation as premier solutions providers, and – above all – passionate about providing our industry with a professional, experienced, and reliable resource to call upon when facing any material handling challenge.”