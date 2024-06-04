Prestigious honour for Shropshire restaurant – and there could be more to come

Wild Shropshire Restaurant, based at 25 Green End in Whitchurch, is in the 360 Eat Guide for 2024, receiving two circles for sustainability.

The restaurant currently uses produce which is either grown by the restaurant owner, James Sherwin, at Wild Shropshire Farm, fermented in the Wild Shropshire Lab, or supplied by local artisan producers.

The 360 Eat Guide said that Wild Shropshire Restaurant was: "Very ambitious in several areas of sustainability – environment, social, and economic.

"The sustainability efforts are serious and long-term. Ambitions are communicated both internally towards employees and externally towards guests and suppliers.”

Mr Sherwin, said: “The whole team are absolutely delighted to have been included in the 360 Eat Guide for 2024.

"It was a rigorous process to be selected including a three-hour interview from the 360 team. We're one of only 17 restaurants awarded at the two circle level which proves that we are delivering on our ambition of offering sustainable, great tasting gastronomy in North Shropshire.”

The restaurant has also been shortlisted in the Sustainability Category of the National Restaurant Awards organised by industry-leading Restaurant Magazine.

The winners will be announced on Monday in London’s Docklands.

Mr Sherwin added: "We take pride in offering a menu that is deeply rooted in Shropshire, showcasing micro-seasonal ingredients influenced by the unique climate, soil, and environment of the region.

"This approach reflects our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint and fostering a more sustainable planet. Being recognized for our achievements in these areas is truly rewarding."