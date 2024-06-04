Ludlow café closes for good 'due to change in circumstance' but councillor hopeful for town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Marmalade Café and Deli in Tower Street was opened last year by the owners of the restaurant next door, the French Pantry.

It replaced Dugan's Patisserie, which had operated out of Tower Street for six years.

But now, a sign has appeared on the door of Marmalade, which states the café has closed for good.

It reads: "Unfortunately due to change in circumstances, Marmalade has permanently closed."

Photo: Andy Boddington

Reacting to the news on social media, many commenters expressed their dismay that another business in the town was to be left empty.

Town centre pharmacy Brown and Francis announced its closure in March, as did the Chang Thai bar and restaurant in Market Street.

But county councillor for Ludlow North, Andy Boddington, said that it's not all bad news for the town centre.

Photo: Andy Boddington

He said: "Three prominent shops which make the town look empty are soon to be occupied. The former Costa Coffee is shortly to be refurbished and occupied. The old McCartney building has a new tenant.

"The Fruit Basket shop is being taken over by Harp Lane Deli. A new Thai restaurant and bar is due to open. Also, a new café and art gallery near the library.

"In a couple of months’ time, Ludlow town centre will be back to its old self and all talk of too many empty shops forgotten."