The New Saints launch partnership with drinks company

Beer Trading & Kompass Wines have been named as the official beer and wine supplier for the club for home matches and other events.

The agreement also sees Beer Trading & Kompass Wines provided with advertising board space at Park Hall for the remainder of the season and for the duration of the 2024-25 campaign.

The New Saints Commercial Manager, Simon O’Reilly said: "We are thrilled to partner with Kompass Wines as our official beer and wine supplier.

"Their dedication to quality and their passion for enhancing the matchday experience at Park Hall align perfectly with our mission to provide the best experience for everybody visiting The New Saints.

“We are confident that this partnership will elevate the matchday experience for our fans and further strengthen our ties within the community."

Simon Till, Head of Sales at Beer Trading & Kompass Wines, added: "We are honoured to join forces with The New Saints Football Club, a team that are champions both on and off the pitch, whilst playing an instrumental role in the local community.

"This partnership represents an exciting opportunity for Kompass to engage with fans, the local community and contribute to the vibrant atmosphere at Park Hall. We look forward to serving our high quality beverages to supporters as they cheer on The New Saints to victory.”