International Women's Day event in Bridgnorth is resounding success

They met for International Women’s Day at High Grosvenor House in the sixth annual running of the event.

Businesswoman Hollie Whittles joined forces with the Shropshire Growth Hub and the Federation of Small Businesses to organise the event and guests heard from inspirational special speakers Dr Roni Savage and Eli Wilkinson MBE.

Jessica Ralph, Ella Shorthouse and Tegan Bristow from Buy-From Creative Agency

Hollie said: “The event was a resounding success, the buzz in the room was so special and the feedback we’ve received is phenomenal.”

Dr Savage, CEO and Founder of Jomas Associates, was named most influential woman in construction and is policy chair for construction for the federation of small businesses, with an advisory role to the UK government.

She said: “It was a pleasure to be involved, and it has been lovely reading all of the positive feedback online.”

Eli, founder of the Dyslexia Awards, has dedicated 24 years of her working career to raising greater understanding and awareness of dyslexia and is a multi-award winner for her work as a dyslexia ambassador and said: “I was honoured to be asked and really enjoyed the event.”

Mike Goodall and Emma Chapman from Shropshire Growth Hub

Emma Chapman, Manager of the Shropshire Growth Hub, added: “International Women’s Day is always a fantastic opportunity for us to celebrate the achievements of local businesses whilst also enjoying the chance to network in a beautiful setting.”

Mike Goodall, from the FSB added: “The theme for 2024 was #InspireInclusion and the aim of the campaign is about collectively forging a more inclusive world for women. This event highlighted the achievements and aspirations of female entrepreneurs and we were delighted to support it.”