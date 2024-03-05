Developer provides backing for Market Drayton side

David Wilson Homes is backing Market Drayton Tigers Cubs under-12s with sponsorship, providing the squad with a new kit to wear for all matches.

Kelly Darby, Treasurer of Market Drayton Tigers Cubs, said: “We are honoured that such a well-known company is happy to sponsor our kits for the upcoming season and we’re very grateful for David Wilson Homes’ generosity.

“As David Wilson Homes is building properties throughout Market Drayton, it’s nice to see the company can give some profit back to the community. The children are all very excited to have a new kit and very thankful to the homebuilder for making this happen for them.”

Market Drayton Tigers Cubs was originally set up in October 2022 as many of the teams in the area were already at capacity.

Training is held on Tuesdays and matches are played on Sundays, with the club currently playing in the Telford Junior Football League.

Dominic Harman, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “We are delighted to have sponsored the team so that it can continue its great work in keeping children active and entertained in the local community.

“We are committed to creating a positive impact on the areas in which we build, and are pleased to have contributed to the club’s efforts to provide its members with a chance to train and play football in a safe and fun environment.”