Demolition work 'has begun' on plans for replacement Co-op in Bishop's Castle

Timber specialist Charles Ransford & Son is the owner of the land in Station Street, Bishop's Castle, and won planning permission for the new shop last year.

This week the company issued an update.

A spokesperson for the company said: "An exciting proposal to build a new Co-op store on land we own on the edge of our sawmill has passed all the planning hurdles and work has started on the demolition of the empty building which stands on the site.

"Local people will know the building as one that stood behind the old Countrywide Warehouse Store on Station Road which was demolished 10 years ago."

They added that the new building would have a range of facilities.