Shropshire construction firm proud of apprenticeship record

SWG Group currently has two apprentices working their way towards qualifications in quantity surveying and one apprentice in the accountancy team.

Steve Gough, managing director of SWG Group, which works on construction projects across Shropshire, Mid Wales and the West Midlands, said apprentices were the lifeblood of the business.

He said: “We are always happy to celebrate our apprentices – especially during National Apprenticeship Week.

“We are proud of our record here at SWG Group of always having a group of apprentices working their way towards a variety of qualifications - many of whom end up as valued members of staff.

“Four of our senior team are former apprentices, so our current apprentices can see there is a clear pathway to full-time employment, which is important for their motivation going forward.”

Daniel Dyke

Michael Peters and Daniel Dyke are both working towards a Quantity Surveying Degree Apprenticeship.

Michael said: “I was given an opportunity by SWG Group to complete the remainder of the course as an apprentice, after completing two years as a full-time student. This allowed me to work four days a week alongside my university course, gaining on-site experience and working as a quantity surveyor on multiple projects.

“Working in the industry allows me to put my skills into practice, and further understand the theory taught at university.”

Daniel added: “I have always wanted to work in the construction industry but wasn’t too sure on which role I would like to do. In sixth form I decided to reach out to a few local construction companies to see if I could gain some experience in different roles within the construction sector.

“I was lucky enough to be offered the opportunity to work at SWG Group upon completing my A Levels, which was perfect for me as I wanted to go into further education, but still wanted to get straight to working and earning a wage.”

Chloe Evans

Meanwhile, accounts assistant, Chloe Evans, is undertaking the Association of Accounting Technicians (AAT) Level 4.

She said: “I think an apprenticeship gives you the best of both worlds by gaining qualifications and experience while working.

“During my course I have been able to put into practice at work the theory I have learned at college, which will help with all different aspects of accounting in work.

“By completing my apprenticeship I have developed on-the-job skills that have allowed me to improve. My ambition now is to go on to complete CIMA and become a chartered accountant.”