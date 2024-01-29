Tile Giant's Telford store is saved from closure
Tile Choice in Telford has reopened and is trading again, saving up to 10 jobs.
Plus
By John Corser
Published
Last updated
It comes following a rescue bid for the shop, whose parent company was placed in administration.
Rival chain Tile Giant has now bought the site, which trades seven days a week.
Tile Choice originally opened its store at Rampart Way, Overdale, near Telford Central railway station, in September 2019.
The opening in a former Blockbuster store created six jobs after the refurbishment of the premises, which cost more than £100,000.