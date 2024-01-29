Tile Giant's Telford store is saved from closure

It comes following a rescue bid for the shop, whose parent company was placed in administration.

Rival chain Tile Giant has now bought the site, which trades seven days a week.

Tile Choice originally opened its store at Rampart Way, Overdale, near Telford Central railway station, in September 2019.

The opening in a former Blockbuster store created six jobs after the refurbishment of the premises, which cost more than £100,000.