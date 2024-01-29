Shropshire care homes raise £5,000 in memory of Marissa

Coverage Care Services, which operates 11 care homes across the county, started fundraising for the Severn Hospice following the death of Marissa Tungal, who had worked for the company for 11 years.

Marissa was cared for by the hospice during her final days and Coverage Care wanted to give back to the charity which provides respite and palliative care to people across the region.

Chief Executive Debbie Price said: “Marissa was such a well-respected and valued member of our team that we all wanted to do something in her memory as well as support the fantastic work of the hospice.

“Homes set about organising various activities to raise funds. Staff, residents and family members at our Cottage Christian home in Newport took part in the walk a mile campaign which saw them walk 31 miles throughout the 31 days of December. Our manager at Greenfields in Whitchurch shaved his head and we had lots of Christmas jumper days and Christmas fayres.

“Some homes have also held coffee mornings and raffles whilst others have displayed collection tins in their reception areas, and we are delighted to have raised a total sum of £5,000.”

Representatives from Coverage Care Services recently visited the Severn Hospice site in Wellington to hand over the donation.

Debbie added: “We are very proud of our fundraising efforts and we know that our contribution will go a long way to supporting the hospice and the great service that they provide to residents across our Shropshire communities.”

Coverage Care is the county’s largest not-for-profit care provider with homes in Shrewsbury, Oswestry, Bishops Castle, Whitchurch, Newport, Market Drayton, Donnington and Lightmoor and Bridgnorth.

It cares for around 650 residents across its homes which provide a mix of nursing, residential and specialist dementia care. It employs more than 1,000 members of staff.