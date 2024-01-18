Shropshire salon in running for major award – just six months after opening

Nicole Taylor, from NT Beauty, has been named as a finalist in The Official UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

NT Beauty, Garden Village, Highley, which only opened last year, is shortlisted in the best nail salon category.

Proud Nicole said: "I started my beauty journey over ten years ago and it has always been a dream of mine to have my very own salon!

"It was a big step to just open my own business so to now receive this nomination is such a joy.

"I am so unbelievably grateful to have such an amazing support network and amazing clients that come into NT Beauty.

"I only opened six months ago and I would never have imagined I would be a finalist.

"I would not have been given this opportunity if it wasn’t for all my amazing clients.

"This has been a real pinch myself moment and I just want to take this opportunity to thank everyone."

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards community come together each year to celebrate the industry.

The annual VIP Red Carpet event will take place on June 1 at the ICC in Birmingham and will feature celebrity guests and entertainment.