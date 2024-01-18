Ludlow's Nicola receives UK recognition for entrepreneurial skills

Nicola Twiddy has been named on Small Business Britain’s ‘f:Entrepreneur #IAlso100’ list.

Nicola, who founded Little Twidlets, a sustainable shop in Shropshire is one of 100 inspirational female entrepreneurs from across the country whose achievements have been celebrated.

She initially started Little Twidlets as an online shop, selling only reusable nappies after using them on her own children.

In 2020, Nicola opened the doors to her shop on New Road, Ludlow and now sells a growing range of sustainable items for the whole family, including toys, stationary, home and kitchen items as well as bath and body products.

The #IAlso100’ line-up particularly showcases trailblazing female founders who lead purpose-driven businesses alongside a roster of other responsibilities, such as volunteering, mentoring and community support.

Nicola also runs a successful childcare business and volunteers in the community, alongside being a mother to six children.

"I am honoured," she said. "It is such a boost to be recognized with the f:Entrepreneur #IAlso campaign."