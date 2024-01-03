Just Credit Union celebrates top marks in membership survey

The survey was conducted by Performance Metrics Ltd using its unique 1872°Culture framework that captures 18 topics under the headings of Values, Behaviours and Standards.

Karen Farrow, Just Credit Union Chief Officer, said: “We are owned by our members and run for their mutual benefit rather than corporate profits. Providing an excellent service to our members is at the core of everything we do and we are always seeking feedback to ensure we are meeting their needs.

“We were delighted to be involved in this collaboration between our trade association ABCUL and Performance Metrics Ltd, a leading expert in culture and satisfaction measurement.”

The survey is designed to “take the temperature” of the services provided and culture from best possible “super cool” to “red hot”.

Mark Ryder, Director of Performance Metrics Ltd, said: “Just Credit Union scored a very impressive “super cool” across all aspects of the survey. Their score is outstanding for a member temperature check and is one of the best we have seen.

“To put it in perspective their overall score was 42.39 on a scale of 36 to 108, with the lower the score the better.

“This goes a long way towards evidencing compliance with the recent Financial Conduct Authority’s Consumer Duty requirements. These are higher and clearer standards of consumer protection across financial services and require firms to put their customers’ needs first - something Just Credit Unions clearly do.”

Karen said: “We are absolutely delighted with the results. It is testament to the attitude and hard work of our team and volunteer Board members.

“It is particularly pleasing given the tough time many of our members have had over the last few years that we have maintained a first class service.

“We aim to improve their financial wellbeing and choices of our members. This sometimes means we have to say no to a loan or suggest a lower amount. This is always with our members long-term best interests in mind.”

She added: “The survey confirmed that this approach is very much appreciated by our members and makes a big difference to our members’ life. What people save with us is what we lend to local people so it’s a great way of supporting the local community or economy.

“We are now looking forward to working with Performance Metrics in 2024 measuring more aspects of our operations including loan process and staff and board perceptions.”