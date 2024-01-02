Shropshire firm looks to expand team as part of growth plans

Wenlock Spring is seeking a new National Account Manager as it targets further expansion in the foodservice sector.

It comes following a very strong year for the company, which has benefitted from growth in the low- and no-alcohol market.

It was also behind ‘The Only One for the Road' drink-driving campaign – launched in conjunction with West Mercia Police – which encouraged people to stop and think before they get behind the wheel of a car this Christmas.

As part of the National Account Manager role, the successful candidate will be responsible for managing the company’s existing foodservice wholesale customers as well as create new sales opportunities in the sector.

Matthew Orme, Director at Wenlock Spring, said: “We are delighted to be offering this exciting opportunity for someone to join our team and represent a premium quality brand.

“As we head towards the start of a new year, it marks a fresh start and for some, that may be a change in career.

“We’ve had a hugely successful year and with big plans for 2024 there has never been a more exciting time to join the company.”

Wenlock Spring has built a strong reputation for providing premium quality spring water in the hospitality and specialist retail sectors, and its still and sparkling spring water is available in stylish glass, PET and cans.

Mr Orme added: “We are looking for someone who has strong active relationships in the foodservice sector, and who is passionate about delivering strong sales and building new customer relationships.”

For more details, email HR@wenlockspring.co.uk.