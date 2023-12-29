Shropshire's business chiefs in plea to back high street through 'crucial' January and beyond

The first month of the year is traditionally more quiet after a busy Christmas but high street champions hope the public's backing can provide a much-needed boost to traders and build positive momentum for 2024.

Sally Themans, of Love Wellington, Bridgnorth and Shifnal said: "It's a crucial time and, with some positive inflation news, we hope people will start to feel more confident.

"Supporting our high streets has to be of paramount importance in 2024 and independent traders and shops in general all need our support.

"In Bridgnorth, we have a BID feasibility process going on and hoping that will come off.

"If we could get a BID, there would be someone to be employed by businesses to make sure the streets are cleaned and add more creative flair."

Sally said there were positives to be seen and reasons to be upbeat where towns were concerned, and said Wellington was a strong example.

"It is flying high and there has been great investment from Telford & Wrekin Council as part of their Pride in our High Street programme.