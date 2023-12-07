National award for escape room operator creating 'real buzz' in Shrewsbury

LevelUp Escapes, based in the Darwin Centre, was named Independent Operator of The Year at the 2023 Revo Awards.

Owner of the brand, Nathan Green, 19, collected the coveted award at a glitzy event in London.

LevelUp Escapes was recognised for being the first Independent Escape Room operating in an indoor shopping centre and for appealing to a vast audience – from 20 to 70-year-olds.

Nathan said: “We are over the moon to receive this prestigious award.

"It's a testament to the incredible dedication of our team, the talent of our designers, the craftsmanship of our set builders, the skill of our electricians, and the exceptional leadership of Kevin Lockwood and the management team at the Darwin Centre."

LevelUp Escapes

"Together, we've achieved so much, and this honour wouldn't have been possible without their fantastic support and collective efforts.”

The destination has created a real buzz in The Darwin centre and enhanced footfall, hosting 2,547 games for 9,213 participants.

The business recently unveiled its third immersive experience – A Merry Mayhem – a festive Christmas-themed offering.

Nathan has also donated over 20 experiences to local causes such as ‘Chords Against Cancer’.

The business also hosted supported sessions in March for a local support group for Ukrainian children who had settled Shrewsbury following the conflict with Russia.

Nathan also set up ‘The Great Grey Escape’ initiative with Frankies Cafe, during March and April for over-60s who are socially isolated.The scheme helped them to form new friendships.

Kevin, Centre Manager of The Darwin, added: “The Revo’s are competitive and very well respected, so I am ecstatic that Nathan and his team have got the recognition they so deserve with this incredible win.

"In such a short period of time they have cultivated quite a cult following – people travel from Shropshire and beyond to experience the uniqueness of his escape rooms. There is a real buzz around this brand, and I expect this is only the beginning of award wins for Nathan.”