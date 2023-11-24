Telford apprentice is honoured at prestigious awards

Lily Blakemore of Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land in Telford was recognised at the Make UK Awards.

She received the Business Apprentice Rising Star award with judges praising her for making a huge impact in such a short space of time at BAE Systems after being selected to represent the company at steering groups and STEM events and on the apprentice council.

All winners were honoured at a black-tie event organised by Make UK, the manufacturer’s organisation which represents industry across the UK, at the National Motorcycle Museum, Birmingham.

The achievements of companies and apprentices from across the Midlands and East of England were recognised, with the winners now going on to the national finals which will be held in London in January.

Dan Hulme, Carbon Consultant for the UK Manufacturing Sector at Inspired PLC said: "As a passionate advocate for innovation and excellence in manufacturing, I am honoured to continue my support for the Make UK Awards for a third consecutive year.

"At Inspired PLC, we understand the pivotal role that exceptional manufacturing practices play in driving economic growth and progress; so being a part of the judging panel for these prestigious awards allows us to celebrate the ingenuity and dedication within the industry."