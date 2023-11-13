Metamark announces deal with Telford's Fleet Design

The acquisition of the industrial markings producer, Metmark says, will help build upon its expertise in industrial-scale self-adhesive materials manufacture and conversion.

Metamark’s existing conversion facilities turn its off-the-mill production output into packaged materials in a wide range of formats used by customers around the world in the production of signs and graphics.

With its newly acquired capabilities, Metamark says it will be able to access new markets for its self-adhesive materials.

Metamark CEO Paul French said: “I’m delighted to have completed this acquisition and to welcome our new colleagues aboard to help Metamark continue innovating and growing.

"The additional expertise and conversion capabilities we’re building into Metamark’s business, will help us serve the needs of more customers and to deliver our class-leading materials into new markets.

"Metamark’s existing customer base has an appetite for specialised conversion output and reflective markings too. As part of the Metamark family, our new division immediately has access to a whole swathe of new customers that may have been difficult to find in the past.”

Fleet Design’ managing director and founder, Duncan Richards, added: “As an entrepreneur I’ve always been driven by a vision of seeing something I’ve created reaching a milestone in its development that takes it forward with the resources it needs to grow and really deliver its potential.

"That’s now happened. I’m thrilled at the idea of what the future holds for all involved, including the customers we’ve attracted by revolutionising the way reflective markings are made and sold. The acquisition is a great move for Metamark and it looks just as bright from my side of the table too.”

Integration of the Fleet design business into Metamark begins immediately with Metamark offering its customers access to Fleet design products. With much of Metamark’s existing materials production being sold to producers of vehicle liveries, Metamark says the synergy will deliver immediate and positive results.