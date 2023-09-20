Businesses can help Telford cheerleading team's world dream come true

Can you help the team with their World championship dream?

Cheer and Dance Athletics Telford, formerly CheerForce Ten, works with dancers from the age of three to adult, and is set to represent the UK at the Dance World Championships in Orlando in 2024.

All athletes have to fund their own trip and the academy says it is keen to remain inclusive and provide support for as many youngsters as possible, so all of those who have worked hard for the opportunity can attend the showpiece event.

Owner and Director Rachael Smart said it "would mean the world" to its athletes to be able to take part in such a prestigious event and she's hoping the business community may be able to provide support.

"We’re so proud of our athletes and how much they have accomplished right here in Telford and this is an incredible opportunity," she said. "We have some extremely talented people here and we want them to be able to attend so we need help in raising funds.

"We are looking for businesses who would like to come on board as official sponsors, who could have their logos on our training shirts and it would mean the world to us if we could get support.

"Our mission is to provide our athletes with the opportunity to achieve their personal best.

"We do that through our commitment to instil respect, self-belief, and confidence in a fun and safe environment and we are passionate about being inclusive and providing our families with the best experiences.

"This opportunity would give them the chance to compete at such a high level and fulfil dreams. It would be incredible.

"Anything that local companies can do to help us with this trip would be amazing. It would help our team go on and achieve what they have worked so hard for."

Anyone who can sponsor the team, can do so via https://form.jotform.com/230371981211348 or you can also email rachael@cheerathletics.uk for further information.