Shropshire twins are celebrating hat-trick at Wine GB awards

Zoe and Melissa Evans with the Members Choice Trophy awarded for their 2022 Solaris

Zoe and Melissa Evans, of Rowton Vineyard, Ford collected a hat-trick of honours at the Wine GB Midlands and North Awards and Members Day.

Showcasing some of the UK’s most exciting English wine, the calibre of judges and competition partners make the Wine GB Awards a major competition for Great Britain’s wines and wine producers.

With more than 75 entries this year, each wine went through a rigorous judging process with esteemed judges.

Rowton received a bronze medal for their 2022 Solaris and a silver medal for their 2022 Still Pink.

The twins also received the Members Choice Trophy for their 2022 Solaris.

The trophy

Melissa said: “We’re really delighted our wines have been recognised as award worthy in such a high calibre competition. We’re very excited."

“We had the chance to taste a wide array of the fantastic wines that our region is producing and we’re really looking forward to seeing what the future holds for us," Zoe added.

Rowton Vineyard was planted in May 2020.