Bronze boost for Speed Welshpool

Speed Welshpool

Industry-leading FORS aims to raise standards within the fleet and logistics sector and it was developed to promote best practices and improve safety, efficiency, and environmental impact.

Companies can achieve accreditation based on their compliance with a rigorous set of standards with the Bronze FORS accreditation focusing on essential aspects of fleet management, including vehicle maintenance, driver training, and overall safety measures.

To receive Bronze accreditation, Speed Welshpool, a pallet and parcel distribution and delivery company, was required to evidence compliance with a number of criteria.

This included vehicle maintenance, driver training, safety measures and environmental initiatives.

The accreditation comes just months after the company invested more than £500,000 to expand its fleet to help reduce its impact on the environment and less than two years after it ploughed £1.1m into new equipment and also shortlisted in the Best Use of Technology category in Motor Transport’s Awards.

George Edwards, managing director at Palletways member Speed Welshpool, said: “Receiving the Bronze FORS accreditation is no small feat.

"It requires a steadfast commitment to adhere to the highest industry standards is testament to our ongoing safety, efficiency, and environmental responsibilities. Plus, it’s an accreditation that few, if any, pallet network operators in the mid-Wales area can claim to have.

“The accreditation will serve to elevate our standing in the logistics industry, assuring our existing and potential customers that we operate at the highest level of compliance and professionalism.”

Warwick Trimble, network director for Palletways UK, added: “This is a well-deserved recognition of Speed Welshpool’s unwavering commitment to excellence, safety, and environmental consciousness. I have no doubt the team will continue to deliver exceptional pallet distribution services and I’m sure we can expect even greater achievements and advancements in their pursuit of logistics excellence in the months and years ahead.”

Speed Welshpool is one of over 120 independent transport providers that are part of the Palletways UK network, belonging to Imperial, a DP World company. They benefit from shared expertise and resources from within the group to deliver consignments of palletised freight to market faster and more cost-effectively than ever before.