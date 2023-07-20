Shropshire business launches its first wallpaper collection

Speronella Marsh and Mel Lewis of Hare’s Tail

Hare’s Tail, based home Farm, Monkhopton, has created a collection of six designs – Boat, Seaweed, Lucy’s India, Cindy’s Needle, Eastern Leaves and Acorn – each available in four colourways.

Launching alongside them is one of each of the designs printed on paper-backed linen, available in six designs in one colourway each.

One of the new designs

Speronella Marsh invited Mel Lewis, to join her as a partner in the business last September and the pair have worked together to reimagine some original Hare’s Tail designs as wallpaper.

“We have worked hard to achieve this look and are very excited with the outcome, as we believe we are offering something very new and original to the interiors world," said Mel.

Speronella added: “We are really excited to launch our first wallpaper collection.

"It was such a fun process. The textiles side of the business has been so well received and we often get asked about wallpapers. Apart from two of the collection’s designs we have taken four of them from our first collection – it feels right to be going back to our roots.”