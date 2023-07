First glimpse of Shrewsbury bar and grill as owners thank customers for opening weekend support

The owners of a newly-opened bar and grill say they are thankful for the support over the opening weekend despite the rainy weather.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter! Sign Up

Terrace Charcoal has opened in Shrewsbury after two years of renovations The Terrace Charcoal Grill & Lounge Bar was officially opened its doors in Shrewsbury on Saturday, two years after James and Wendy Yurky bought the building.