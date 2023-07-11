Dulson Training restructure as five staff upskilled

Dulson Training

The five – Dave Cross, Martin Hartley, Nigel Gaskin, Mark Williams and Dave Rowland – have all been with the company for some time and the continual upskilling means that instructors and staff are always kept up to date with changing trends and techniques, resulting in training being delivered to the highest standard.

Dulson Training delivers an extensive range of training courses at the firm’s training centres in Shrewsbury, Telford, Ludlow, Wrexham and Wolverhampton and covers a wide region of the North West and West Midlands.

Steve Dulson said: “We are always developing training techniques and staff as we strive to improve our service for those people who choose to take their courses with us.

“We are a National Register of LGV Instructors (NRI) training and exam centre, which is where we can train anybody – members of the public and our own staff – to become nationally registered LGV or Driver CPC instructors. Having the ability to train and test in this way clearly recognises that we operate consistently at a very high level.