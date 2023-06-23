New categories for the Powys Business Awards

Councillor David Selby speaking at the launch of this year’s Powys Business Awards.

The Sole Trader Award recognises traders who are developing their business or concept on their own – Powys has more than 12,000 sole traders.

The Excellence in Sustainability Award, sponsored by the Welsh Government, is open to Powys organisations that are leading the way to a low carbon, low waste and sustainable future.

Showcasing the diverse range of successful enterprises in the county, Powys Business Awards are organised by Mid Wales Manufacturing Group (MWMG) with support from sponsors.

There are now 13 awards, including the coveted Powys Business of the Year, which are open to companies, organisations, social enterprises and charities.

The launch event was held at Themes Restaurant at NPTC Newtown Campus where Councillor David Selby, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys, said: “We have a unique, varied and thriving business community here in Powys and it is right and correct that success is recognised.”

From the category winners, an overall Powys Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Powys County Council, is chosen. In addition, the judging panel can make a discretionary Judges Special Award to recognise an outstanding achievement by a business or person who is not one of the category winners.

Entries must be received by Sunday, July 30 and the awards presentation ceremony will be held on Friday, October 20 at The Hafren, Newtown . Entry forms may be completed online or downloaded at https://www.powysbusinessawards.co.uk .

The awards, which began in 2009, are an opportunity for all businesses, social enterprises and charities of all sizes in Powys to compete for a chance to be a finalist at the county’s main business event of the year.