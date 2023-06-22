Telford tanning salon has opening hours extended despite noise concerns

CocoaTan in Madeley has had its application to extend opening hours granted

CocoaTan salon on High Street, Madeley, has had an application approved by Telford & Wrekin Council to have its opening times changed.

The tanning salon will now be allowed to open 8.30am until 10pm six days a week and between 10am and 6pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

Applicant Jade Candlin said that the planning application was made due to the ‘ongoing interest’ among their customers.

She said: “Due to ongoing interest from the clients we would like to propose a change of opening hours to accommodate the demand for our services of Telford residents using our salon.”

However, a fellow resident of Horseshoes Court in Madeley objected to the extension of opening hours stating that there was already ‘noise and disruption’ from the tanning salon.

They said: “There is enough noise and disruption from this business already without extending their opening hours, thumping music, bright lights and using residents' parking is already an issue.

“I was under the impression this business was in a conservation area, due to Ironbridge being a UNESCO sight, it already makes Madeley look tacky.”

Madeley Town Council were asked for its view on the application but left no comment.

A building heritage conservation statement provided by Telford & Wrekin Council said the amended times would add half an hour to the opening times six days a week, and 90 minutes on Saturdays.

The report added: “It is considered that the current business operations have a neutral impact upon the setting of The Anstice and that the extended hours would also have a neutral impact upon the outstanding universal value of the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site (WHS).

“Whilst I can sympathise with the issues of noise and parking raised by residents in the flats above, these considerations appear to affect only the residents, rather than this portion of the wider WHS, leaving me with no grounds upon which to object from a Built Heritage perspective.”