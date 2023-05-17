Shrewsbury-based business becomes latest Shropshire County Show partner

Stephanie Henson, of Six Ticks

Six Ticks, based in Shrewsbury but with an international client base, specialises in Customer Relationship Management, mobile apps and website development, and its sponsorship includes providing digital support to the show.

Shropshire County Show is organised by the Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society and will take place at the West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury on Saturday, May 27.

This year’s event features main arena attractions, including death-defying motorcycle stunts, live music, an impressive entry of livestock classes, a youth zone area and a flypast, weather permitting, of a Spitfire, Hurricane and Lancaster from the Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Stephanie Henson, of Six Ticks, said: “We are thrilled to be sponsoring this fantastic event. As a local business, we're committed to supporting events that showcase the best of our community, and The Shropshire County Show certainly falls into that category.

“The show plays an essential role in bringing people together, fostering a sense of community spirit, showcasing all that our area has to offer and we are delighted to be part of it. We hope that our sponsorship of supporting the brand digitally will help to make the event even better and boost attendance

“We are always keen to support our community and promote the local area whenever we can. The Shropshire County Show is an excellent opportunity for local businesses to meet up and showcase their products and services to their peers and the thousands of visitors who turn out on show day.

“Our team will be in attendance on the day and we look forward to chatting to people about what we do at Six Ticks while also enjoying what should be another great day out.”

Ian Bebbington, West Midlands Agricultural Society Chief Executive, said: “Sponsorship is essential to the ongoing success of the show and we thank Stephanie and Six Ticks for supporting us – it is really appreciated.

“Six Ticks is a locally based company which has a reputation for supporting the community, something we are also committed to through our various activities and events - including the Shropshire County Show, our biggest event of the year.”

Earlybird show tickets cost £18 and concessions are priced at £16. Gate tickets on show day will be £20 and £18.