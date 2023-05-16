Law firm welcomes 50 professionals to Shrewsbury roadshow

Shrewsbury-based Aaron & Partners hosted the annual Employment Law Roadshow

The half-day of seminars, talks and discussions focused on crucial legislative changes and updates that can affect businesses and those who own and run them.

Addressing some of the key topics from Employment Law and Business Immigration, the event, which has become a staple in the local business calendar, is designed to help managers, directors, business owners and HR leaders, comply with the latest regulations and advise them on potential issues that may arise.

Led by the firm’s Employment Law team, the Shrewsbury event took place at Montgomery Waters Meadow, with sister events taking place in Chester, Daresbury and Wirral.

Helen Watson, Head of Employment Law at Aaron & Partners, said: “The Employment Law Roadshow is one of the biggest events in our calendar, and we take a pride in consistently supporting local businesses.

“Recent years have shaken up many areas of employment law, and we hope our seminars will continue to help employers sharpen up their knowledge and remain up to date with new regulations and legislation.”

Claire Brook, Employment Law Partner at Aaron & Partners added: “It was brilliant to see professionals from all around Shrewsbury come together, keen to learn new things and share their experience too.

“Our Roadshow events are great opportunities for business owners to not only raise their concerns about employment law, but also meet other local professionals and grow their network.